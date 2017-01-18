NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Australian Open

Kyrgios booed off court in new 'tanking' row

2017-01-18 15:04
Nick Kyrgios (Getty)
Related Links

Melbourne - Bad boy Nick Kyrgios was booed off court and accused of giving up as he crashed out of the Australian Open second round in a stormy five-set defeat to Andreas Seppi on Wednesday.

In a madcap match, 14th seed Kyrgios looked in command with a two sets lead before a familiar meltdown in the third set changed the complexion of the contest.

The 89th-ranked Seppi, who saved a match point, advanced to a third-round match with Belgium's Steve Darcis with a 1-6, 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-2, 10-8 win in three hours, nine minutes.

Kyrgios was booed off the court by some of the fans, while tennis great John McEnroe hit out at the brash youngster.

"What I don't understand, what I can't accept, is when he stops trying. It's a black eye for the sport," McEnroe said during television match commentary.

Kyrgios said of McEnroe's criticism: "My body was sore. I was hurting. I mean, John McEnroe. Good on him. Great career. Good on him."

Kyrgios was also dismissive of the booing, saying: "Yes, obviously it's not the greatest thing to hear. 10-8 in the fifth, getting booed off, definitely not the best feeling."

While there was mixed feelings over Krygios's stormy exit, Seppi was savouring a memorable victory after losing in five sets to the Australian on the same court at the 2015 Australian Open.

"Maybe it was meant to be. It was a tough match and I didn't start well. I could not get the rhythm but I started to play better," he said.

"Last time I was two sets up and lost and I tried to do the same this time. I kept on fighting and did very well in the important moments at the end."

Kyrgios is making his return from a ban for "lack of best efforts" commonly known as tanking, during a match in Shanghai, and has been seeing a psychologist.

But yet again Kyrgios' brittle temperament snapped during the third set as Seppi came storming back after looking out for the count.

Asked how he collapsed so spectacularly, Kyrgios told reporters: "Poor management, I guess. I think I didn't have the best preparation. It's on me.

"I did a couple things in the off-season that I'm probably not going to do next time. My body's not in good enough shape. You live and you learn."

Kyrgios was given a warning for an audible obscenity by chair umpire Carlos Ramos before he bounced his racquet angrily into the court after a break of service.

Ramos docked him a point penalty as Seppi served out for the third set to turn the tide against the volatile Australian.

The 32-year-old Italian maintained his composure and seized the advantage as Kyrgios suddenly switched off.

Instead of regathering his composure, Kyrgios rushed through his service games giving away cheap points.

Unflappable Seppi quickly levelled the match and took it into a fifth set after earlier looking headed for a straight-sets exit.

Kyrgios rallied and held three break points at 4-3, only for Seppi to save them all and level as the home crowd exhorted every point from the Australian.

Kyrgios held a match point at 8-7 but Seppi saved with a magnificent deep forehand winner before the Australian double-faulted on break point to give Seppi his winning chance.

Seppi brought up two match points at 9-8 and won with an ace, dumping Kyrgios out of his home Grand Slam after two rounds.

Read more on:    australian open  |  nick kyrgios  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Good Evans! Rising Brit stuns Cilic

2017-01-18 14:06

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
AB riddle could destabilise Proteas One Protea in Broad’s best ever XI Boks: No excuses for Coetzee in 2017 Potgieter relishing return to Bulls AB out of England Test series, will play IPL
CSA's biggest challenge in 2017 Fleck: Bok 'blueprint' won't dictate our style AB's Test future remains uncertain Olivier: It felt like 20 million people were watching WATCH: Frans Steyn red-carded for high tackle

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 