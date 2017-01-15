NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Australian Open

Kerber lurks as Serena chases record Slam

2017-01-15 12:52
Serena Williams (Getty)
Related Links

Melbourne - Serena Williams has vowed to make life difficult for top seed Angelique Kerber and a host of dangerous players out to derail her at the Australian Open, warning she is in Melbourne to win.

The American gets her quest for an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam title underway in a difficult first-round clash against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in forecast sweltering heat on Tuesday.

It will be one the few matches she has played after a four-month lay-off.

But the 35-year-old, seeded two, is in fighting mood despite being bundled out in the second round of her only warm-up tournament, the Auckland Classic.

"I didn't come here to lose in the first round, or the second round, or at all," she said on Saturday. "If I can play the way I've been practising, it will be fine.

"I've been spending so much time on the court. It feels really good to be back, just hitting on Rod Laver (Arena), hitting on all the stadiums, it's a good feeling. I love it here."

If she gets past Bencic, Williams could then encounter either in-form Briton Johanna Konta, who won this week's Sydney International, or sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova in the quarter-finals.

And then there's Germany's Kerber, who is scheduled to meet her in the final as the newly-engaged Williams looks to better Steffi Graf's 22 Grand Slam singles titles by winning her seventh Australian crown.

Kerber stunned the tennis great at Melbourne Park last year, upsetting her in the decider for her first major title before later replacing her as the world number one.

That win sparked a memorable season for Kerber, who followed it up by claiming the US Open, where Williams crashed in the semi-finals and has barely played since.

Kerber gets her campaign started against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko on a Monday evening centre court clash.

But she has not had a good start to 2017, falling to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the Brisbane International quarter-finals, then slumping out in round two of the Sydney International to Russian teenager Darya Kasatkina.

Despite this, she is confident of finding her best form over the next fortnight.

"For me, I'm expecting the same as I was expecting the years before -- going out there trying my best, fighting till the last point," she said.

"This is always how I'm playing, how I am. This will not be changing."

Aside from Kerber, Polish world number three Agnieszka Radwanska, who lost to Williams in last year's semi-finals, Romanian pocket-rocket Simona Halep and Spain's Garbine Muguruza all pose a threat.

The form players are British ninth seed Konta and Brisbane International winner Karolina Pliskova, ranked five.

Konta, who made the semis last year and was named the WTA's most improved player for 2016, has blossomed and is encouraged by winning in Sydney.

"I'm definitely very pleased with the level I played," she said. "But we all know that it's not a given. It doesn't decide how you will do in the next event."

Czech Republic's Pliskova is another dangerous floater but like Konta is taking nothing for granted despite her stellar early season efforts.

"I would definitely not take me as a favourite of this tournament," said the tall 24-year-old, who won the girl's singles title at Melbourne Park in 2010.

Several notable players are missing, including two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova who was injured by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the Czech Republic last month.

Also out on maternity leave is two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka, along with five-time major champion Maria Sharapova, who is suspended until April after failing a drugs test at last year's tournament.

World number eight Madison Keys is another absentee after minor wrist surgery.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pain-hit Nadal not giving up on Grand Slam dream

2017-01-15 09:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas destroy Sri Lanka, secure whitewash AB's Test future remains uncertain Faf miracle catch a result of 'practice' Crushing defeat my worst moment, says Sri Lanka skipper Side Entry: Faf crosses all boundaries so that SA stay off the back foot
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 