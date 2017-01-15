NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Australian Open

I'm no favourite, insists hotly tipped Pliskova

2017-01-15 07:39
Karolina Pliskova (Getty Images)
Related Links

Melbourne - Karolina Pliskova is seen as a dangerous floater heading into this week's Australian Open and she says it is the tournament that offers the best chance for a maiden Grand Slam title.

The tall and tattooed Czech star had a stellar 2016, beating Serena Williams to reach the US Open final before falling to world number one Angelique Kerber.

Her scintillating form has continued this year with victory at the lead-up Brisbane International, propelling her to a career-best fifth in the world.

Pliskova, 24, won the girl's singles title at Melbourne Park in 2010 and said it was a tournament where she felt at home.

"I think this can be the place where I can play my best tennis, because the courts suit me. The weather as well, the balls as well," she said on Sunday.

She opens her account against Spain's Tormo Sorribes but she is not getting ahead of herself, insisting she can not be considered a favourite despite her US Open performance.

"I would definitely not take me as a favourite of this tournament. It's a big draw. There is a lot of players. I just take it step by step," she said.

"There is still I think many more players better than me.

"I guess everyone is in shape and everyone is excited to play this Grand Slam. It's the first Grand Slam of the year. Everyone was working hard in the off-season, so it's tough to say. We will just see after few rounds here."

Pliskova is now coached by David Kotyza, who helped guide fellow Czech Petra Kvitova to two Wimbledon titles and has also worked with Caroline Wozniacki.

He said this month that Pliskova had all the attributes to become a Grand Slam champion, and is now pushing her to become a more aggressive player.

"I just want him to believe in me and just to prepare me for the tournaments which I want to play the best tennis, which are all the Grand Slams," Pliskova said.

"I want him to go the way where I want to go. We both decided we definitely want to play aggressive tennis. He's just pushing me this way, to be a better player than I am now."

Pliskova is seeded to meet two-time Melbourne Park semi-finalist Agnieszka Radwanska in the quarter-finals.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Top seeds give 105th Oz Open new flavour

2017-01-15 06:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas destroy Sri Lanka, secure whitewash AB's Test future remains uncertain Crushing defeat my worst moment, says Sri Lanka skipper Peterhansel wins 7th Dakar Rally car title Stormers announce 5 new signings
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 