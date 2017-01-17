NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Australian Open

Djokovic lays down marker at Aussie Open

2017-01-17 13:23
Novak Djokovic (Getty)
Related Links

Melbourne - Six-time champion Novak Djokovic doused big-hitting Spaniard Fernando Verdasco to win the opening match of his Australian Open title defence in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The indomitable Serb second seed avoided a potential first round exit against Verdasco, who knocked out Rafael Nadal in last year's first round.

Djokovic prevailed 6-1, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in 2hr 20min on Rod Laver Arena to progress to a second round encounter with either Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin or Croatia's Ivan Dodig.

"The second set went over an hour so of course when I saw the draw, I thought 'this is going to be the only match I focus on,'" Djokovic said.

"I could finish early in the tournament. But I managed to start well with great intensity.

"First and third sets went well, the second was a gamble. If he's on you never know."

It was a tricky first-up match for the 12-time Grand Slam champion, who had lost to the Spaniard in four of their previous 13 meetings.

But Djokovic's greater consistency in the pressure moments of an intense match won him the day.

Verdasco has not beaten the Serb for almost seven years, with his last triumph in the quarter-finals at Rome in 2010, although he held five match points in the pair's most recent meeting this month in Doha before Djokovic went on to win the tournament.

Djokovic is seeded to face Brisbane International winner Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round, powerful Austrian eighth seed Dominic Thiem in the quarters and Canada's big-serving third seed Milos Raonic in the semi-finals in the bottom half of the men's draw.

He can take outright ownership of the record for Australian titles if he wins for a seventh time. The Serb is currently tied with Australia's Roy Emerson on six.

Djokovic got off to a flyer with a double service break to clean up the opening set for the loss of just one game in 31 minutes.

Both players traded service breaks in four games before the second set went to a tiebreaker. Djokovic's greater consistency and Verdasco's erratic groundstrokes gave the Serb the tiebreaker and a 2-0 sets lead.

Djokovic cranked it up in the third set, breaking Verdasco's opening service which he carried through to win on his first match point.

Read more on:    australian open  |  novak djokovic  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Raonic motivated by Aussie Open heartbreak

35 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Local caddie strikes it rich at SA Open Rabada replaces Steyn as SA's No 1 bowler AB 'not retiring', opts out of NZ Tests Club cricketer's marathon knock of ... 0* Comrades Marathon announces route change
CSA's biggest challenge in 2017 Fleck: Bok 'blueprint' won't dictate our style AB's Test future remains uncertain Olivier: It felt like 20 million people were watching WATCH: Frans Steyn red-carded for high tackle

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 