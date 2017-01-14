NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Australian Open

Bencic itching to face Serena

2017-01-14 14:01
Belinda Bencic (Getty Images)
Related Links

Melbourne - A "super-pumped" Belinda Bencic says her Twitter account went into overdrive when news broke that Serena Williams will be her first opponent at the Australian Open, with the Swiss starlet itching to get on court.

The 19-year-old, a former world number seven but unseeded this year, said she can't wait to test her skills once again against the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"It's a big match, playing against Serena Williams. It's what everyone's working for," she said Saturday.

Bencic, seen as a star of the future whose 2016 season was marred by injury, added that her fans were disappointed when they first heard the news, but she was ecstatic.

"My Twitter was blowing up. I was like, 'What's going on?' That's when I saw it," she said, explaining how she learned the American great was her opening-round opponent.

"My first reaction was actually, really happy. So I think I'm super-pumped, excited I get to play on the big court, I guess.

"Everyone is like, 'Oh, bad luck with the draw'. Me, I'm pretty happy and excited about it."

Bencic, a winner of two career titles who partnered fellow Swiss Roger Federer at the Hopman Cup this month, has form against Williams, stunning her in the 2015 Toronto semi-finals.

It was the biggest win of her career, and still vivid in her memory.

"The memories, they never go away. They're always there. The best ones, for sure," she said.

"I still remember the last game, like every point, everything. It was, for sure, my biggest win until now.

"I hope I can take this memory and put it to positive energy to be super-confident on the court, and play good."

Bencic, coached by Martina Hingis' mother Melanie Molitor, is playing her fourth Australian Open, with a fourth round appearance last year her best effort to date.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Muller grabs first title with Sydney win

2017-01-14 12:34

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stormers announce 5 new signings Pace barrage leaves Proteas well on top Former Proteas star misses cut at SA Open Embroidery gaffe puts Amla's 100th Test - in 2016! Van Zyl's SA Open ace wins R1.9m BMW
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 