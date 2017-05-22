NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Zverev joins Top 10 after Rome win

2017-05-22 11:54
Alexander Zverev (AP)
Paris - Germany's Alexander Zverev broke into the Top 10 of the latest ATP Tour rankings released on Monday a day after stunning world No 2 Novak Djokovic to win the Rome Masters.

The 20-year-old Zverev claimed his maiden Masters 1000 title on Sunday with a straight sets win over four-time Rome champion Djokovic.

It was just a fourth career title and third this year for Zverev who moves up seven places to 10th ahead of the French Open at Roland Garros from May 28 to June 7.

The top 10 otherwise remains unchanged with Britain's Andy Murray world No 1 ahead of Serb Djokovic, the reigning Roland Garros champion.

Argentine Juan Martin del Potro moves up four places to 30th after reaching the Rome quarter-finals.

Top 20 in the latest ATP Tour rankings:

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 10 370

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7 445

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5 445

4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5 375

5. Roger Federer (SUI) 5 035

6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4 360

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4 145

8. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3 765

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3 560

10. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3 150

11. David Goffin (BEL) 3 055

12. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2 900

13. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2 870

14. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2 780

15. Jack Sock (USA) 2 415

16. Gal Monfils (FRA) 2 365

17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2 320

18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2 155

19. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2 155

20. Albert Ramos (ESP) 2 065

Selected:

25. Richard Gasquet (FRA) 1 605 )

30. Juan Martin Del Potro 1 305

