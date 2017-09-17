NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Why is no one beating Nadal, Federer?

2017-09-17 06:30
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal (Getty Images)
Related Links

Silver Sibiya

-

Johannesburg - Rafael Nadal (31) and Roger Federer (36) – world number one and two, respectively – are still dominating the tennis sphere.

In the world of tennis, they are considered to be quite old, so why are younger players not stopping them?

Just this year, Nadal and Federer swept up all Grand Slam titles and finished on top of the ATP rankings.

There are many young talented professional players, but not one has really challenged the pair – particularly in Grand Slam tournaments.

When a teenage Nadal defeated Federer in the 2005 French Open final, it was the beginning of a great rivalry.

Federer was quoted on The Australian’s website after his Wimbledon success in July as saying: “Every generation definitely is different. Since my generation and Rafa’s generation, the next one hasn’t really been strong enough to push all of us out, so that has been helpful for us to stick around.”

Federer began this season ranked at number 17, having missed the second half of last season because of injuries to his back and left knee.

Nadal was number nine, after having pulled out at the end of the second round of last year’s French Open and skipping Wimbledon entirely because of an injured left wrist.

This year, Nadal won his 10th French Open and third US Open, while Federer clinched the Australian Open and collected a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon win.

Roger Rasheed, former coach to retired tennis player Lleyton Hewitt, said that Federer and Nadal were “two all-time greats – not just in tennis, but also just generally in sport”.

He said that, when Federer was in his teens, his life was all about tennis, but there were too many distractions for today’s generation.

“Social media takes over as well. That’s part of the sporting package now, to understand how you can actually work with that. You’ve got more people getting access to you. There’s a bit of that which creates a bit of instability,” he added.

A number of great players – all 30 or older – including three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, two-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic and two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray missed out on this year’s US Open because of an assortment of injuries.

What should have been the perfect opportunity for the younger generation to break through was wasted, allowing Nadal’s domination as champion to prevail.

Young players with the potential to wrestle the court away from Nadal, Federer and other older players include 20-year-old German Alexander Zverev, 24-year-old Austrian Dominic Thiem and 22-year-old Australian Nick Kyrgios.

While some critics have suggested that the standard of tennis may drop when the likes of Murray and Djokovic retire, South African tennis analyst Bruce Davidson disagrees.

He observes that, instead, the standard will rise as Nadal and Federer have already done enough to inspire more young players to follow in their footsteps.

Read more on:    roger federer  |  rafael nadal  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Doubles win gives SA lead in Davis Cup tie

2017-09-16 23:12

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: All Blacks 57-0 Springboks Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks Bumbling Boks suffer worst Test defeat - ever! Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age Coetzee: I won't say it was a horror movie, but ...
WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14? Pierre Spies chats to Sport24

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 