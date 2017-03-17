Wawrinka holds off Thiem

Indian Wells - World number three Stan Wawrinka out-lasted rising star Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Masters for the first time.

Wawrinka, the highest-ranked player left in the field after the early exits of world number one Andy Murray and number two Novak Djokovic, next faces Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) winner over Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas.

Results on Thursday in the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters/WTA tournament in Indian Wells, California (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Quarter-finals

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x21) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU x27) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4)

Women

Quarter-finals

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA x28) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x13) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2

Elena Vesnina (RUS x14) bt Venus Williams (USA x12) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3