NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Wawrinka holds off Thiem

2017-03-17 07:44
Stan Wawrinka (AFP)
Related Links

Indian Wells - World number three Stan Wawrinka out-lasted rising star Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Masters for the first time.

Wawrinka, the highest-ranked player left in the field after the early exits of world number one Andy Murray and number two Novak Djokovic, next faces Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) winner over Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas.

Results on Thursday in the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters/WTA tournament in Indian Wells, California (x denotes seeded player):

Men

Quarter-finals

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x21) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU x27) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4)

Women

Quarter-finals

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA x28) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x13) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2

Elena Vesnina (RUS x14) bt Venus Williams (USA x12) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

Read more on:    indian wells  |  stan wawrinka  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Vesnina vanquishes Venus to reach semis

2017-03-17 06:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pressure on SA despite Duminy heroics Super Rugby: Weekend teams OK Proteas, who wants to ‘get in’? Trott picks former Proteas duo in best ever XI Branden Grace's letter from Arnold Palmer
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3 WATCH: Cyclist blown backwards by epic winds! Kings skipper: Ref was soft on Stormers Blitzboks go down in Vancouver final Federer cruises, Anderson ousted

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 