Wawrinka cruises to victory

Indian Wells - Third-seeded Stan Wawrinka continued his
dominance of Philipp Kohlschreiber, rolling past the German 7-5, 6-3 on Monday
to reach the fourth round of the ATP Indian Wells Masters.
Wawrinka recorded his fifth victory over Kohlschreiber in as
many meetings in a performance that left him cautiously encouraged about his
prospects of making it past the quarter-finals in the California desert for the
first time.
"It was a really good match," said Wawrinka, who
owns three Grand Slam titles but has won just one of the tour's coveted Masters
titles.
"The first set was not easy, for sure, but in general
I'm happy with my game. I was serving well. I think I'm moving better and
better and it's all positive so far."
A break in each set was enough for Wawrinka, who didn't face
a break point himself as he advanced to a meeting with lucky loser Yoshihito
Nishioka of Japan, who staged a remarkable rally to get past 13th-seeded Czech
Tomas Berdych 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.
The 21-year-old from Mie saved a match point against his own
serve in the 10th game of the second set.
After Nishioka forced the decisive set by winning the
tiebreaker, the two traded breaks to open the third before Nishioka broke for a
2-1.
Although Berdych saved one match point in the ninth game,
Nishioka closed it out in the next with a love game to reach the fourth round
of a Masters tournament for the first time.
"It's going to be interesting. I've never practiced
with him, so it's going to be the first time we going to be against each
other."
Wawrinka is the highest-ranked player remaining in the top
half of the draw after world number one Andy Murray's shock loss to
129th-ranked qualifier Vasek Pospisil in the second round.
With superstars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger
Federer all jammed into the bottom quarter of the draw, Wawrinka's path looks
wide open.
But the Swiss said he didn't think of it that way.
"It's not like I have been in a lot of semi-finals,
finals in Masters 1000," he said. "So I need to focus on every
match."
Eighth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem powered into the fourth
round with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Germany's Mischa Zverev.
World number nine Thiem, riding high after winning the title
in Rio, had little trouble from Zverev's serve-and-volley style.
Although the German saved five match points in the ninth
game of the second set, Thiem served out the victory in the next game in less
than an hour.
Thiem next faces either big-serving American John Isner or
France's Gael Monfils, who were to wrap up the night's action under the lights
on Stadium Court.
Elsewhere, Pospisil was unable to build on the best win of
his career falling to fellow qualifier Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 7-5 just
two days after toppling Murray.
Pospisil served for the match at 5-3 in the third set but
was broken to love, then failed to convert a match point in the 10th game as
Lajovic won the last four games to take the match.