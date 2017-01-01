NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
USA thrash Czechs in Hopman Cup opener

2017-01-01 16:38
Jack Sock (Gallo Images)
Perth - The United States opened their Hopman Cup campaign in style with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in Perth on Sunday.

The American pair of Jack Sock and Coco Vandeweghe won both their singles matches to clinch the tie, and then made it a clean sweep with victory in the mixed doubles.

After Vandeweghe beat Lucie Hradecka 6-4, 6-2 to open the tie, Sock then edged past Adam Pavlasek in three sets.

The dead mixed doubles rubber was a relaxed affair played under the novel Fast Four format and the US came from a set down to win 2-4, 4-2, 4-1.

Sock, who is just one place in the rankings below last year's career-high of world No 22, traded winners with the inexperienced Pavlasek in the first set.

A break in the 11th game of gave Sock the advantage and the 24-year-old served out to clinch the set.

However, the 75th-ranked Pavlasek broke in the second game of the second set and fought back to level the tie.

An early break in the third set had Sock back on the right foot and he overcame some serving problems to win in just over two hours, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Sock, who at Rio 2016 became the first player to win two tennis medals at the same Olympics, conceded it was a rusty performance to start his year.

"It's never easy after a decently long off season," he said.

In the opening match of the tournament, the women's singles, world number 36 Vandeweghe was far too good for Hradecka, winning in straight sets in just over an hour.

Vandeweghe admitted it was tough to be first on court after on New Year's Day.

"No one wants to be here at 10:00 after a New Year," she admitted.

"I'm 1-0 in 2017."

Results from the mixed teams Hopman Cup at the Perth Arena on Sunday.

Spain bt Australia 2-1

Men's singles: Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-3, 6-4

Women's singles: Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) bt Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 7-5, 6-1

Mixed doubles: Arruabarrena/Lopez (ESP) bt Gavrilova/Kyrgios (AUS) 4-0, 4-2 (fast four)

USA bt Czech Republic 3-0

Women's singles: Coco Vandeweghe (USA) bt Lucie Hradecka (CZE) 6-4, 6-2

Men's singles: Jack Sock (USA) bt Adam Pavlasek (CZE) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

Mixed doubles: Vandeweghe/Sock (USA) bt Hradecka/Pavlasek (CZE) 2-4, 4-2, 4-1 (fast four)

