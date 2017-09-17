NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Typhoon swamps Japan v Brazil Davis Cup tie

2017-09-17 13:30
Osaka - Typhoon showers again washed out play in the Davis Cup world group playoff between Japan and Brazil on Sunday with the hosts on the cusp of victory.

Japan, who took a 2-0 lead after Friday's opening singles, were set to play Yasutaka Uchiyama and Kiwi-born Ben McLachlan against Marcelo Melo and Bruno Soares but the rubber has been further pushed back to Monday after a second day of rain, organisers said.

The home nation took command of the tie after Yuichi Sugita beat Guilherme Clezar 6-2, 7-5, 7-6 and Go Soeda edged Thiago Monteiro in five sets.

Japan, missing talisman Kei Nishikori through injury, need just one more win from the best-of-five playoff to return to the Davis Cup's top tier as they look to bounce back from a stinging defeat by France in February.

Japan have preserved their world group status with playoff wins in the past two years, largely helped by Nishikori's heroics.

Read more on:    brazil  |  japan  |  davis cup  |  tennis
Kazakh Diyas powers to first title in Japan

2017-09-17 11:45

