Time away been key for Federer, Nadal - Corretja

Rome - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have returned to
tennis in blistering form this season because they were able to recharge during
injury layoffs last year, former world No 2 Alex Corretja has said.
Nadal, the winner of 14 grand slam titles and the 2008
Olympic gold medallist, and Federer, who has won 18 grand slams, were sidelined
for long periods last season as they battled injury.
Both players have hit the ground running in 2017, with
Federer adding the Indian Wells and Miami Open titles to this year's Australian
Open crown while Nadal, who lost to the Swiss in the Melbourne Park final, has
won in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.
"Everyone is surprised that Roger and Rafa have
returned, but the key I think is that they have been able to stop,"
Corretja told TennisWorld website.
"The moment they have been able to stop and refresh
themselves, they have found that strength again."
Corretja said world number one Andy Murray and number two
Novak Djokovic are showing signs of wear and tear.Andy lacks that freshness and Djokovic is three
quarters of the same. Although they have played fewer games, they really lack a
little mental freshness," he added.
"When they are playing, those efforts take their
toll."
Federer on Monday said he was pulling out of this month's
French Open to avoid playing on clay this season as part of efforts to prolong
his career, while Nadal will be bidding for his 10th Roland Garros title.