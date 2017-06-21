Thompson in dreamland after stunning Murray

London - Jordan Thompson savoured the best moment of his
life as the Australian underdog handed world number one Andy Murray a
humiliating first round defeat at Queen's Club.
Thompson had never won a Tour-level grass-court match before
and the world number 90 wasn't even in the tournament when he woke up on
Tuesday morning.
But 24 hours later Thompson was the talk of the tennis world
after an astonishing 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 victory over Wimbledon champion Murray.
The 23-year-old thought his chance of playing a first
Tour-level tournament this year had gone when he was beaten by France's Jeremy
Chardy in the second round of Queen's qualifying on Sunday.
But Thompson remained at the west London venue as an
alternate in case any players pulled out and his patience was rewarded when
Aljaz Bedene, Murray's scheduled opponent, withdrew with a wrist injury just
hours before the match.
"I signed in for the 'Lucky Loser' spot. There weren't
too many matches yesterday, but I hung around. If someone was going to pull
out, I was always going to be there," he said.
"Then this morning, I just got my transport, planning
on doing the same thing, signing in, waiting around. Pretty much when I got
here, someone pulled out.
"When I heard I was playing Andy, I was pretty nervous.
I just wanted to go out there and enjoy it.
"I just did everything as usual. I warmed up, had some
food, and got ready to go out there."
Thompson seized his unexpected chance with an incredibly
mature display, hitting 12 aces and saving all three break points against
Murray, who had won 10 consecutive matches and the last two titles at Queen's.
Thompson is the first player to stop Murray breaking serve
in a match since Roger Federer in 2015 and, after spending his career trying to
eke out a living on the unglamorous second tier Challenger circuit, it was
hardly surprising he rated the win as the best of his career.
"I was pretty pumped. Beating the world No 1 and a
Grand Slam champion, on grass at Queen's, it's definitely number one for
me," he said.
"I had a good serving day today. It's a grass court so
it's quick. I hit a fair few aces and got a fair few serve winners and
unreturnables.
"It was a good day at the office. He made a couple of
loose errors he usually wouldn't make."
Sydney-born Thompson has never won a Tour level title, while
Murray has amassed 45, including three Grand Slams.
Murray had been virtually untouchable at Queen's, winning
the tournament a record five times, with three of those triumphs coming in the
last four years.
But while Murray was playing his first match on grass this
year, Thompson reached the final of the Surbiton Challenger tournament on the
surface last week and his smooth serve and volley game was a stark contrast to
the Scot's hesitant performance.
It was Murray's second worst result by ranking since March
2012 and Thompson said: "I played really well. Gave myself every
opportunity in the rallies and didn't make too many errors."
Next up for Thompson is big-serving American Sam Querrey,
who won Queen's in 2010.
Eyeing a place in the quarter-finals of a tournament now
without top three seeds Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic, Thompson isn't
finished yet.
"It's all about backing up. That's why Andy's the world
No 1. He always has consistent results," he said.
"That's what I've got to try and do is have consistent
results."