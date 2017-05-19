Thiem sends Nadal crashing out of Rome Masters

Rome - Austria's Dominic Thiem sent Rafael Nadal crashing out of the Rome Masters on Friday with a 6-4, 6-3 quarter-final victory, ending the Spaniard's 17-match winning run.

Nadal, a former seven-time champion in the Italian capital, had dominated Thiem to win the Madrid Masters final last week.

But the 30-year-old, seeded fourth in Rome and building up for an assault on a 10th French Open title, was outplayed throughout a thrilling encounter on centre court.

Results on the sixth day of the Rome Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Men

Quarter-finals

Dominic Thiem (AUT x8) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) 6-4, 6-3

Alexander Zverev (GER x16) bt Milos Raonic (CAN x5) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1

John Isner (USA) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x6) 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 7-6 (7/2)

Women

Quarter-finals

Kiki Bertens (NED x15) bt Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 6-3, 6-3

Simona Halep (ROM x 6) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-2, 6-4