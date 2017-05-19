NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Thiem sends Nadal crashing out of Rome Masters

2017-05-19 19:27
Rafael Nadal (Getty Images)
Related Links

Rome - Austria's Dominic Thiem sent Rafael Nadal crashing out of the Rome Masters on Friday with a 6-4, 6-3 quarter-final victory, ending the Spaniard's 17-match winning run.

Nadal, a former seven-time champion in the Italian capital, had dominated Thiem to win the Madrid Masters final last week.

But the 30-year-old, seeded fourth in Rome and building up for an assault on a 10th French Open title, was outplayed throughout a thrilling encounter on centre court.

Results on the sixth day of the Rome Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Men

Quarter-finals

Dominic Thiem (AUT x8) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) 6-4, 6-3

Alexander Zverev (GER x16) bt Milos Raonic (CAN x5) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1

John Isner (USA) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x6) 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 7-6 (7/2)

Women

Quarter-finals

Kiki Bertens (NED x15) bt Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 6-3, 6-3

Simona Halep (ROM x 6) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-2, 6-4

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sharapova to play Wimbledon qualifiers after opting against wildcard

2017-05-19 15:35

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Crusaders beat Chiefs in brutal Fiji clash De Kock: Hougaard at No 9 for Boks! Super Rugby: Weekend teams Mayweather coy over McGregor 'super fight' S18: Hopes of SA-staged final dip
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 