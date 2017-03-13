'Solid' Nadal safely through at Indian Wells

Indian Wells - A "solid" effort saw three-time champion Rafael Nadal safely through to the third round of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Guido Pella.



Launching his campaign after a first-round bye, Nadal was happy to forego the fireworks on a blazing hot Stadium Court and secure a workmanlike win in one hour and 21 minutes.



"It was a solid match," Nadal said of a contest made trickier by facing another left-hander in heat that had the balls flying.



"I didn't try to do amazing things. I tried to play solid. I tried to find the rhythm, and I think I did. For moments I played well. For moments I played a little bit less well. Important thing, I won, and I won in straight sets."



Pella seized the early initiative, breaking Nadal in the third game. But Nadal won six of the next seven games to pocket the set and go up a break to open the second.



Pella recouped the break in the second game of the second set, but Nadal regained the advantage with a break for 5-2 and calmly served it out.



He knows he'll have to turn up the intensity if he wants to end a hard court title drought stretching back to 2014.



He's drawn in the so-called "quarter of death" that also features second-seeded Novak Djokovic, the three-time defending champion and five-time overall Indian Wells winner, along with four-time champion Roger Federer.



Federer cemented his return from a 2016 disrupted by injury with a triumph over Nadal in the Australian Open final in January, the Swiss star's 18th Grand Slam title.



Djokovic, rocked by a second-round exit at the Australian Open, was to launch his bid for a fourth straight Indian Wells title against Britain's Kyle Edmund on Sunday, while Federer took on France's Stephane Robert in the marquee match of the night session.



Only one of the star trio can make it to the semi-finals, where fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori or sixth-seeded Marin Cilic could await.



Japan's Nishikori, a two-time finalist this year still looking for a first title of the season, eased past Britain's Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-4.



Nishikori had reason to know how dangerous the Briton could be. Evans shocked him four years ago in the first round of the US Open.



"I know he can play great tennis and when he was playing aggressively, he was very tough to play," Nishikori said. "But I think I managed really well from the first point until the end. I think it was a good start."

The jam-packed half of the draw is a contrast to the wide-open top half, which lost a lot of its lustre on Saturday when world number one Andy Murray was stunned by 129th-ranked Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.



"That's sport, no?" Nadal said. "Yesterday probably Andy didn't play his best match and Vasek served very well. So then you go to a tiebreak and anything can happen."



While Murray arrived in Indian Wells off a victory in Dubai, Nadal noted that the venue has not been kind to the Briton in the past and he expected Murray to be back at full strength for the fast-approaching Miami Masters.



"Sometimes you don't feel comfortable in one event, and it's difficult to overcome that," Nadal said, recalling his string of disappointments in Cincinnati before he managed a victory there. "When you have bad feelings in one event, sometimes it's difficult to overcome that."

Results on Sunday in the BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters/WTA tournament in Indian Wells, California (x denotes seeded player):



Men



Second round



Taylor Fritz (USA) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x6) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4



Malek Jaziri (TUN) bt Marcel Granollers (ESP x32) 7-5, 6-3



Jack Sock (USA x17) bt Henri Laaksonen (SUI) 6-3, 0-6, 6-4



Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x12) bt Mikhail Youzhny (RUS) 6-4, 6-0



Lucas Pouille (FRA x14) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-3, 6-2



Donald Young (USA) bt Sam Querrey (USA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3



Gilles Muller (LUX x25) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 7-6 (7/1), 6-1



Kei Nishikori (JPN x4) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-3, 6-4



Rafael Nadal (ESP x5) bt Guido Pella (ARG) 6-3, 6-2



Fernando Verdasco (ESP x26) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1



Steve Johnson (USA x24) bt Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4)



Roger Federer (SUI) bt Stephane Robert (FRA) 6-2, 6-1



Nick Kyrgios (AUS x15) bt Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 6-3, 6-4



Alexander Zverev (GER x18) bt Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 7-6 (12/10), 6-3



Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG x31) bt Federico Del Bonis (ARG) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3



Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Kyle Edmund (GBR) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)



Women



Third round



Karolna Pliskova (CZE x3) bt Irina Camelia Begu (ROM x29) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)



Timea Bacsinszky (SUI x15) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x18) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (10/8)



Elina Svitolina (UKR x10) bt Daria Gavrilova (AUS x24) 6-2, 6-1



Garbine Muguruza (ESP x7) bt Kayla Day (USA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2



Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x19) bt Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (CZE x17) 6-3, 6-2



Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) bt Johanna Konta (GBR x11) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1)



Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS x8) bt Roberta Vinci (ITA x26) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1