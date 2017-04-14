NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Sock topples Haas to reach Houston quarters

2017-04-14 07:31
Jack Sock (Getty Images)
Related Links

Houston - Top seed and former winner Jack Sock defeated Germany's Tommy Haas 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the US Clay Court Championships on Thursday.

Sock will next face sixth-seeded Feliciano Lopez of Spain, who beat Chung Hyeon of South Korea in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

Sock is seeking his third title of the year to go with victories at Delray Beach, Florida and Auckland, New Zealand.

The 2015 champ in this event, Sock is one of four Americans seeded in the tournament's top five.

Number-two seed John Isner survived an upset bid from qualifier Leonardo Mayer of Argentina with a 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 win in a contest that lasted over two hours. Isner will face wildcard Ernesto Escobedo in the quarters.

Sam Querrey, the third seed, cruised to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Argentine Horacio Zeballos to reach the quarters for the third-straight year.

Fourth-seeded Steve Johnson also won in straight sets over Dustin Brown of Germany, but the American had to survive a marathon opening set before advancing with a 7-6 (14/12), 6-4 win.

No 5 seed Fernando Verdasco advanced to a matchup against Johnson with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 win over Argentina's Nicolas Kicker.

Results from ATP Houston tournament on Thursday:

Second round

Fernando Verdasco (ESP x5) bt Nicolas Kicker (ARG) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1

John Isner (USA x2) bt Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Jack Sock (USA) bt Tommy Haas (GER) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Steve Johnson (USA x4) bt Dustin Brown (GER) 7-6 (14/12), 6-4

Thomaz Belluci (BRA x8) bt Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Sam Querrey (USA x3) bt Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 6-4, 6-4

Ernesto Escobedo (USA) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Feliciano Lopez (ESP x6) bt Chung Hyeon (KOR) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

Read more on:    atp tour  |  jack sock  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kazakh teenager handed two-year doping ban

2017-04-13 21:55

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams Younger Du Toit set for Super Rugby debut Leyds humbled by global reaction to miracle pass PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Meyer: Super Rugby cull 'unfair'
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 