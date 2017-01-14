NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Sock takes Auckland title in three sets

2017-01-14 07:11
Jack Sock (Getty)
Related Links

Auckland - American Jack Sock triumphed in the final of the Auckland Classic on Saturday with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over Joao Sousa from Portugal.

It was a sweet outcome for Sock after he was forced to retire because of illness in last year's final against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

This year he stayed healthy and took less than two hours to dispose of Sousa, who had not dropped a set previously in the tournament.

Sock, the tournament fourth seed who had been extended in two three-setters early in the week, broke at 3-3 when the Portuguese put a backhand volley into the net to take command of the first set.

After a break each early in the second set Sock was poised to take out the match at 5-4 with Sousa serving and down 0-30.

However, Sousa fought back with four straight points and continued to dominate when he broke Sock in the next game and went on to hold serve to level at a set each.

In the decider, Sock made the crucial break in the eighth game and then held serve for the championship.

Read more on:    auckland classic  |  jack sock  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Aussie Puttergill banned for six months over betting

2017-01-13 19:06

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stormers announce 5 new signings Embroidery gaffe puts Amla's 100th Test - in 2016! Van Zyl's SA Open ace wins R1.9m BMW Pace barrage leaves Proteas well on top JP dazzles, AB slot poser deepens
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 