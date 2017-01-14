Sock takes Auckland title in three sets

Auckland - American Jack Sock triumphed in the final of the
Auckland Classic on Saturday with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over Joao Sousa from Portugal.
It was a sweet outcome for Sock after he was forced to
retire because of illness in last year's final against Spain's Roberto Bautista
Agut.
This year he stayed healthy and took less than two hours to
dispose of Sousa, who had not dropped a set previously in the tournament.
Sock, the tournament fourth seed who had been extended in
two three-setters early in the week, broke at 3-3 when the Portuguese put a
backhand volley into the net to take command of the first set.
After a break each early in the second set Sock was poised
to take out the match at 5-4 with Sousa serving and down 0-30.
However, Sousa fought back with four straight points and
continued to dominate when he broke Sock in the next game and went on to hold
serve to level at a set each.
In the decider, Sock made the crucial break in the eighth
game and then held serve for the championship.