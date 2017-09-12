NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Slow indoor surface awaits SA in Davis Cup

2017-09-12 13:29
Jeff Coetzee and Nik Scholtz (Photo credit: BLD Communications)
Related Links

Cape Town - Denmark’s Davis Cup team have pinned their hopes on an indoor hardcourt surface to halt South Africa's charge in the upcoming promotion tie over the weekend in Aarhus, Denmark.

The South Africa squad under the guidance of captain Marcos Ondruska worked out at the match venue late on Monday afternoon. The squad will be looking for more training sessions on the unfamiliar surface ahead of the tie which starts on Friday.

South Africa's world-class doubles player Raven Klaasen explained that the playing surface was a constructed one which could be folded up.

"It's much like a portable tennis court," Klaasen explained.

"The playing surface has a base of interlocking wooden places which could be taken apart and stored or simply carted to another venue."

Ondruska said the choice of an indoor surface was a tactical move on Denmark's part.

"It seems like Denmark has done a fair bit of thinking about the choice of playing surface and it could well be that the SA players will need some time to adjust to the slower surface but I feel we'll be ready by Friday.

"Rather than opt for an outdoor surface which could favour the visitors, the indoor surface is slower and it could prove to be a leveller," said Ondruska.

"It will slow down the pace and that should help their players."

Ondruska, a seasoned campaigner who played Davis Cup for South Africa for eight years, is well versed in the vagaries of playing conditions around the world. During his time as an international player, he played in 48 Grand Slam tournaments and has career wins over some of the world's leading players at the time such as Michael Stich, Michael Chang, Richard Krajicek, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Brad Gilbert, Goran Ivanisevic and compatriot Wayne Ferreira.

"The Danish coaches probably compared the two teams and collectively the SA players have an overall better world ranking on paper," said Ondruska. 

"But then the tie is not played on paper and Davis Cup competition is another animal.

"They are banking on the surface to level the playing fields and that can't be a bad thing for the home side. In addition, they're playing in front of a fiercely pro-Denmark crowd and that could arouse the national pride to the extent that their players are able to lift their game."

Ondruska was assisted on Monday by another former pro, Jeff Coetzee, who played Davis Cup for South Africa around the world for over a decade. Tennis South Africa has appointed him as a consultant coach for the Europe/Africa Zone Group II tie this weekend.

The South African squad presently in Denmark includes Lloyd Harris, Nik Scholtz, Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse, while Tucker Vorster is travelling with the team as a practice partner.  

The South African Davis Cup squad after practice session held on Monday at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark.

Captured from left to right (back row) are: Marcos Ondruska (captain), Raven Klaasen, Jeff Coetzee (consultant coach), Lloyd Harris, Ruan Roelofse, and Tucker Vorster. Front row: Nik Scholtz

Picture credit: BLD Communications

Read more on:    atp tour  |  davis cup  |  marcos ondruska  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kyrgios: Davis Cup has done wonders for me

51 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
CONFIRMED: Lambie says goodbye to SA Boks v All Blacks at Newlands SOLD OUT! Bok blow as Jaco Kriel returns home Catrakilis suffers broken bone in throat Boks could tackle All Blacks without Kriel
5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks All Blacks in Albany 'must-win' for Boks GALLERY: Anderson's history-making US Open journey Bok draw underwhelming or a sign of progress? WRAP: English Premiership

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 