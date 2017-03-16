NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

SA's Klaasen claims Nadal, Djokovic scalps

2017-03-16 14:44
Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram (Getty Images)
Cape Town - South Africa’s Raven Klaasen and his American doubles partner, Rajeev Ram, have reached the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Masters tennis event in California, America.

Klaassen and Ram, the 6th seeds, defeated Serbian duo of Novak Djokovic - a 12-time major winner in singles - and Viktor Troicki 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 in their quarter-final clash on Thursday.

Klaassen and Ram had already claimed a notable scalp when they defeated 14-time major winner Rafael Nadal and Australia’s Bernard Tomic 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 11-9 in the Round of 16 earlier in the week.

Klaasen and Ram will now play the unseeded pairing of Gilles Muller and Sam Querrey for a spot in the final of the year’s first Masters 1000 event.

Muller, from Luxembourg, and his American partner Querrey defeated third seeds and 2017 Australian Open men’s doubles champions Henri Kontinen (Finland) and John Peers (Australia) 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 10-6 in their quarter-final clash.

Full Indian Wells doubles draw

Djokovic heaps praise on Kyrgios' serve

2017-03-16 12:28

