NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

SA Davis Cup squad in peak condition

2017-09-13 08:30
Marcos Ondruska (Photo credit: BLD Communications)
Related Links

Cape Town - After two days of working out with the South Africa squad, captain Marcos Ondruska feels the players are in their best shape yet ahead of the weekend's upcoming Davis Cup tie against Denmark, starting on Friday.

Speaking at Tuesday's afternoon's pre-draw press conference at the tie venue, Ceres Arena, in Aarhus, Denmark, Ondruska said he is very pleased with the condition of the players.

"It's safe to say that as a group they have never been in a better condition. They've all returned well rested and ready to play," said Ondruska.

"None of the players have played on indoor surfaces this season and as a team, this will be our first indoor tie this year.

"We will need to make slight adjustments but I'm confident they'll manage. These players campaign around the world and encounter various conditions and they learn to adapt.

"We know it will be a slower surface but it is the kind of surface that gives players with different styles a chance to play their natural games. The surface could be a leveller."

Denmark's team, on the other hand, have played all their 2017 Davis Cup ties on indoor surfaces (rebound ace synpave) but their captain Kenneth Carlsen does not believe it will give his side the advantage.

"It will suit our players because we have played all our ties, home and away, on indoor surfaces. But on the day it is the same for both sides.

"The SA players are world-ranked higher than ours so we know that we are in for tough a tie this weekend."

The South African Davis Cup team after the pre-draw media conference, held at the Ceres Arena, in Aarhus, Denmark on Tuesday. Pictured from left to right are: Raven Klaasen, Ruan Roelofse, Nik Scholtz, Lloyd Harris, and captain Marcos Ondruska. (Photo credit: BLD Communications)

Read more on:    davis cup  |  marcos ondruska  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Krunic powers on in Tokyo after Date tear-jerker

21 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
CONFIRMED: Lambie says goodbye to SA Bok blow as Jaco Kriel returns home NZ: Most Boks start without ‘spooks’ Injuries to decide All Blacks v Boks clash? SAFA accepts FIFA replay ruling, but ...
5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks All Blacks in Albany 'must-win' for Boks GALLERY: Anderson's history-making US Open journey Bok draw underwhelming or a sign of progress? WRAP: English Premiership

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 