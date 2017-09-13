SA Davis Cup squad in peak condition

Cape Town - After two days of working out with the South Africa squad, captain Marcos Ondruska feels the players are in their best shape yet ahead of the weekend's upcoming Davis Cup tie against Denmark, starting on Friday.

Speaking at Tuesday's afternoon's pre-draw press conference at the tie venue, Ceres Arena, in Aarhus, Denmark, Ondruska said he is very pleased with the condition of the players.

"It's safe to say that as a group they have never been in a better condition. They've all returned well rested and ready to play," said Ondruska.

"None of the players have played on indoor surfaces this season and as a team, this will be our first indoor tie this year.

"We will need to make slight adjustments but I'm confident they'll manage. These players campaign around the world and encounter various conditions and they learn to adapt.

"We know it will be a slower surface but it is the kind of surface that gives players with different styles a chance to play their natural games. The surface could be a leveller."

Denmark's team, on the other hand, have played all their 2017 Davis Cup ties on indoor surfaces (rebound ace synpave) but their captain Kenneth Carlsen does not believe it will give his side the advantage.

"It will suit our players because we have played all our ties, home and away, on indoor surfaces. But on the day it is the same for both sides.

"The SA players are world-ranked higher than ours so we know that we are in for tough a tie this weekend."