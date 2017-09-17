NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

SA claim Davis Cup triumph over Denmark

2017-09-17 16:11
Lloyd Harris (BLD Communications)
Cape Town - South Africa have claimed victory over Denmark in their Davis Cup Group II Euro/Africa clash in Aarhus. 

They built up an unsailable 3-1 lead thanks to SA Number 1, Lloyd Harris defeating his Danish counterpart Frederik Nielson in four sets in their reverse singles encounter, 1-6 6-1 4-6 3-6.

On Saturday, South Africa had built up a 2-1 lead thanks to victory for Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse's 3-6 0-6 4-6 victory over the Danish pair of Thomas Kromann and Nielsen.

Their is still one match left on Sunday with Benjamin Hannestad taking on Nik Scholtz.

South Africa are now promoted in Euro/Africa Group One thanks to their victory. 

Read more on:    denmark  |  south africa  |  davis cup  |  tennis
