Rain ends Djokovic v Del Potro clash

Rome - Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro will have to complete their
Rome Masters quarter-final on Saturday after torrential rain and lightning
forced a suspension on Friday.
Four-time Djokovic was leading 6-1, 1-2 when play was halted for the night.
"We officially announce that due to the heavy rain, the match
between #Djokovic and #DelPotro will resume tomorrow. Time TBD," said
a statement on the tournament's Twitter account.
The winner will face Dominic Thiem, who knocked out Rafael Nadal, in the
semi-finals which will also be played on Saturday.
Results on the sixth day of the Rome Masters on Thursday (x
denotes seeding):
Men
Quarter-finals
Dominic Thiem (AUT x8) bt
Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) 6-4, 6-3
Alexander Zverev (GER x16)
bt Milos Raonic (CAN x5) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1
John Isner (USA) bt Marin
Cilic (CRO x6) 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 7-6 (7/2)
Women
Quarter-finals
Garbine Muguruza (ESP x3) bt
Venus Williams (USA x9) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
Elina Svitolina (UKR x8) bt
Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) 6-2, 7-6 (9/7)
Kiki Bertens (NED x15) bt
Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 6-3, 6-3
Simona Halep (ROM x 6) bt
Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-2, 6-4