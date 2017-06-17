NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Pouille v Lopez in Stuttgart Open final

2017-06-17 19:11
Benoit Paire (Getty Images)
Stuttgart - France's Lucas Pouille saw off his compatriot Benoit Paire in the grass court tournament in Stuttgart on Saturday to set up a final against Feliciano Lopez.

The world No 16, seeded fourth, came through a tight match 7-6 (7/5), 7-5, with his crucial break in the 11th game of the second set the only one of the match.

The 23-year-old Pouille, who reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and US Open last year, will face Spaniard Lopez on Sunday as he looks for a third ATP Tour title.

The experienced Lopez had earlier edged out German Mischa Zverev in the first semi-final, 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

Results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Feliciano Lopez (ESP) bt Mischa Zverev (GER x6) 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5

Lucas Pouille (FRA x4) bt Benot Paire (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

Read more on:    atp tour  |  lucas pouille  |  benoit paire  |  tennis
Game, set, match for Murrays in royal honours

2017-06-17 15:47

