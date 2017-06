Halle - Japanese world number nine Kei Nishikori was forced to retire injured in the second round of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Halle on Thursday.

Nishikori, seeded third in the grass-court tournament, was trailing 3-2 to Russia's Karen Khachanov when he felt a pain in his hip.

The 27-year-old Olympic bronze medallist had hip treatment courtside but in the end was forced to concede defeat.

Wimbledon gets underway on July 3 in London.