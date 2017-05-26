NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Nishikori overcomes Kevin Anderson

2017-05-26 06:52
Kevin Anderson (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Geneva - Japanese second seed Kei Nishikori saved three match points to defeat South Africa's Kevin Anderson 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) on Thursday to reach the Geneva Open semi-finals.

Nishikori took his head-to-head record against Anderson to 4-1 and reached his first semifinal on clay this season as he builds towards the French Open which starts in Paris on Sunday.

"There haven't been too many times that I'm down match point and win, so it's great for me," said Nishikori.

"He had more chances, but I served a little bit better in the end. It's important to win some matches like this."

Nishikori next plays German qualifier Mischa Zverev who defeated US fifth seed Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-5.

Top seed Stanislas Wawrinka was down a set and an early break to a Sam Querrey before fighting back for a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory.

The Swiss will next face Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov who saw off German lucky loser Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-2, 1-6, 7-5.

Results from the ATP tournament in Geneva on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Stan Wawrinka (SUI x1) bt Sam Querrey (USA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS) bt Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (GER) 6-2, 1-6, 7-5

Mischa Zverev (GER) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 6-4, 7-5

Kei Nishikori (JPN x2) bt Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)

Read more on:    geneva open  |  kevin anderson  |  kei nishikori  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Murray struggles with illness - reports

17 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Allister still rewarding the innocuous Super Rugby: Weekend teams Stormers select new halfback pairing for Sharks CJ Stander chats to Sport24 Bok locks face interesting challenge
Coetzee and the Boks ... chapter two Boks: Duane should be fine at No 7, but... Bafana legend considered suicide Boks to follow Lions blueprint? Nadal closing in on La Decima

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane backs Lions, Sharks in Round 14 SA derbies
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 