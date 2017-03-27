NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Nishikori advances at Miami Open

2017-03-27 07:44
Kei Nishikori (Getty)
Miami - Japan's Kei Nishikori came through a tough test against Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (5/7) 6-1 at the Miami Open on Sunday, his three sets win taking him into the last 16.

Last year's beaten finalist, Nishikori will face Argentine Federico Delbonis who beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Verdasco has yet to post a win against a top ten opponent this year but showed plenty of spirit in a two hours 44 minute contest on centre court at Crandon Park fighting back to win a second set tie-break.

But Nishikori stepped up in the third, running away with the set to ensure his progress.

France's Nicolas Mahut beat Argentine Guido Pella 6-4 6-3 and will face the winner of Sunday's clash between Rafa Nadal and Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the last 16.

Injury-plagued world number five Milos Raonic pulled out of the tournament shortly before his match against American Jared Donaldson, citing a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Raonic originally suffered the injury in the semi-final at Delray Beach and was forced to forfeit the final against American Jack Sock. He then missed this month's Masters event at Indian Wells.

Results from ATP and WTA Miami Open Sunday (x denotes seed):

Men

3rd rd

Rafael Nadal (ESP x5) bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER x26) 0-6, 6-2, 6-3

Nicolas Mahut (FRA) bt Guido Pella (ARG) 6-4, 6-3

Jack Sock (USA x13) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-3, 7-6 (7/0)

Jared Donaldson (USA) bt Milos Raonic (CAN x3) -- walkover

Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Jrmy Chardy (FRA) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Donald Young (USA) bt Benot Paire (FRA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

Federico Del Bonis (ARG) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

Kei Nishikori (JPN x2) bt Fernando Verdasco (ESP x25) 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (5/7), 6-1

Women

3rd rd

Angelique Kerber (GER x1) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-4, 7-5

Risa Ozaki (JPN) bt Julia Goerges (GER) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Johanna Konta (GBR x10) bt Pauline Parmentier (FRA) 6-4, 6-0

Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS x7) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-4, 6-2

Venus Williams (USA x11) bt Patricia Tig (ROM) 6-3, 6-0

Samantha Stosur (AUS x14) bt Shuai Peng (CHN) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) bt Madison Keys (USA) 7-5, 7-5

Simona Halep (ROM x3) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-3, 6-0

Read more on:    miami open  |  kei nishikori  |  tennis
Raonic withdraws from Miami

2017-03-26 19:11

