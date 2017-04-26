NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Nastase slur 'indefensible' - Henman

2017-04-26 12:26
Serena Williams (Getty Images)
Related Links

Hong Kong - Former British No 1 Tim Henman on Wednesday blasted tennis great Ilie Nastase, saying his racial slur against Serena Williams was "indefensible".

The 70-year-old Romanian Fed Cup captain has been suspended by the International Tennis Federation over his controversial comments about Williams' unborn baby, as well as abusive behaviour during a tie between Romania and Britain.

"I think it's indefensible really... but there's an investigation going on and I guess we'll just have to see what happens there," said the former world number four.

Nastase was overheard by a journalist on Friday commenting on Williams' unborn child - who will be of mixed race as her fiancé is white - saying: "Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?"

A day later the former world number one and two-time Grand Slam winner found himself in hot water once again after swearing at the umpire, British captain Anne Keothavong and British number one player Johanna Konta during a Fed Cup match - calling the latter two "fucking bitches".

He also reportedly propositioned Keothavong - who is married and pregnant.

Speaking at an event to launch grassroots tennis programme "The Road to Wimbledon" on a fittingly wet day in Hong Kong, Henman said it had been a "pretty unfortunate episode for the Fed Cup".

"It's not something that you like to see going on in tennis. It's got no place in society."

Henman also said it was "going to be hard" for fellow Briton Andy Murray to keep his world No 1 status, with the likely return of Roger Federer at next month's Roland Garros after a break of nearly two months from the sport.

"He's had such an incredible end to last year and I think he's probably suffering a little from that, obviously with the shingles and I think his body didn't really have enough time to recover," Henman said.

"He's No 1 in the rankings now but how long he can hold onto that? We'll have to wait and see."

Describing Nadal as "the best clay court player in history", he said: "I'd go with Rafael (to win)."

"In recent years he hasn't quite played his best but certainly the way he's played in the early part of this year coming onto clay... totally dominating Monte Carlo and winning another Masters series. I definitely think he's the favourite."

Henman was also full of praise for Federer, who won the Australian Open in January aged 35, saying: "I don't know who's writing his scripts but they're certainly good ones.

"It's an incredible story for both guys (Federer and Nadal). It's a little bit of a flashback from four or five years ago when they were the two dominant players and I think it's so exciting for the game."

Read more on:    ilie nastase  |  serena williams  |  tim henman  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WTA chief defends Sharapova's wildcard handouts

2017-04-26 11:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Eben problem? What problem? YES, an overseas-based SA team would beat the Boks, but... As it happened: Cape Town City 3-2 Kaizer Chiefs Jake: An overseas 'SA XV' would beat Boks 50 up for Etzebeth as Stormers ring changes
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9 Weekend soccer recap: 5 talking points Pacquiao declares 'I'm not done yet' Nadal shuts out 10th French Open talk Looks like Lions or bust for SA!

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Beyond the River: How a friendship turned to gold
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 