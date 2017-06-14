NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Nadal out of Queen's to rest for Wimbledon

2017-06-14 06:55
Rafael Nadal (Getty)
London - Rafael Nadal confirmed on Tuesday he has pulled out of next week's Aegon Championships at Queen's in order to rest and prepare for Wimbledon. 

The 31-year-old Spaniard has had a hugely successful clay season, claiming a record 10th French Open crown on Sunday to earn a 15th Grand Slam title. 

"I am very sorry to say that I am not going to be able play Queen's next week," the world number two said on his Facebook page. 

"I am sad to make this decision because I love Queen's, I won the tournament in 2008 and every time I reached the Wimbledon final it was after playing Queen's. 

"I was hoping to take some days off and then be ready, but at 31, and after a long clay court season with all of the emotions of Roland Garros, and after speaking to my team and doctors, I have decided my body needs to rest if I am going to be ready to play Wimbledon. 

"Sorry to all the great fans in Britain and to the tournament organisers. 

"I hope to see you at Queen's next year." 

Nadal won clay titles this season in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid in addition to Roland Garros.

He won Queen's in 2008 before going on to lift his first Wimbledon title, again taking the Grand Slam trophy at the All England Club in 2010. Wimbledon begins on July 3. 

"Unfortunately, Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Aegon Championships at Queen's," organisers confirmed on Twitter. 

The Queen's tournament will be headlined by world number one and defending champion Andy Murray, with US Open champion Stan Wawrinka, runner-up to Nadal in Paris, also competing as the second seed.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  rafael nadal  |  tennis
Federer to play veteran Haas at Stuttgart Open

2017-06-14 06:55

