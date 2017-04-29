Nadal one win from 10th Barcelona title

Barcelona - Rafael Nadal moved to within one win of a 10th Barcelona title on Saturday when he swept past Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals of the clay court event.

World No 5 Nadal, who captured a 10th Monte Carlo Masters last weekend, will face Dominic Thiem in the final after the Austrian upset world No 1 Andy Murray 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Results from the ATP Barcelona Open on Saturday (x denotes seeding):



Semi-finals



Dominic Thiem (AUT x4) bt Andy Murray (GBR x1) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4



Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) bt Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 6-3, 6-4