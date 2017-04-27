Nadal, Murray progress in Barcelona

Barcelona — Defending champion Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open while Andy Murray struggled to join him on Thursday.

Murray had his hands full getting past Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-4.

Nadal converted a break point in each set to secure his seventh straight clay-court victory.

"It wasn't a day where I took a lot of free points because the court was very heavy. But I was serving well, at a good speed, and changing directions well," Nadal said.

"I had the chance to hit my forehand after my serve and take control of the rallies."

Nadal, a nine-time champion in Barcelona, will next face qualifier Hyeon Chung of South Korea, who defeated eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-1, 6-4.

The fifth-ranked Nadal is coming off his 10th title at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The top-ranked Murray took nearly two hours to close out 40th-ranked Lopez.

Murray will play in the quarter-finals either Roberto Bautista Agut or Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who eliminated the British player in the third round in Monte Carlo despite trailing 4-0 in the deciding set.

Murray was originally going to skip the Barcelona Open but decided to play after that loss to Ramos-Vinolas. He is looking to regain his form going into the French Open following a right elbow injury that kept him out of action earlier this year.

In other third-round matches, fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria defeated Daniel Evans of Britain 7-6 (5), 6-2 to set up a quarter-final against lucky loser Yuichi Sugita of Japan, who beat seventh-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

"It was my best win. It's unbelievable," said the 91st-ranked Sugita, who entered the main draw only after countryman Kei Nishikori withdrew with a right wrist injury. "This was very important for my life."

Sugita is the first lucky loser to reach an ATP quarter-final since Lucas Pouille reached the final four last year in Rome.