ATP Tour

Nadal downs Fognini to reach Miami final

2017-03-31 21:53
Rafael Nadal (Getty)
Miami - Rafael Nadal marched into the final of the Miami Open, where could face rival Roger Federer, with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Italian Fabio Fognini on Friday.

The unseeded Fognini struggled to get going in the first set which was dominated by fifth-seeded Nadal and over with in 25 minutes.

The Italian, who indicated he had some trouble with his elbow, put up a better response in the second but his work was undone when he double-faulted on break point, leaving the Spaniard to serve out for the win,

Nadal will play in his fifth Miami final but will be looking for his first title in the Masters series event.

Federer played Australian Nick Kyrgios later on Friday.

The Swiss great beat Nadal in an Australian Open final thriller in January to claim an 18th Grand Slam title and he swept past Nadal in straight sets in the fourth round at Indian Wells this month.

Read more on:    atp  |  miami open  |  rafael nadal  |  tennis
