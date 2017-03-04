NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Nadal advances to the Mexican Open final

2017-03-04 07:30
Rafael Nadal (Getty)
Related Links

Acapulco — Rafael Nadal routed Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-1, 6-2 on Friday night to advance to the Mexican Open final.

Seeking his first title this season and 70th overall, the 30 year-old Spaniard ran his Mexican Open winning streak to 14 matches and 28 sets. He won the hardcourt event in 2005 and 2013.

The second-seeded Nadal, playing his first tournament since losing to Roger Federer in the Australian Open final, will face American Sam Querrey or Australian Nick Kyrgios in the final. Nadal last won a hardcourt title in January 2014 in Doha.

"You need to have a great day to get a result like this against Cilic," Nadal said. "Anytime you play against someone like Cilic you expect to suffer in a tight match, but it was not like that. I believe that he had his chances, but I played a good game".

In women's play, second-seed Kristina Mladenovic of France beat American Christina McHale 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 and will play against Ukrainian Lesiia Tsurenko, who qualified for the final when Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia retired with an injury in the first set.

Read more on:    atp  |  mexican open  |  rafael nadal  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Murray v Verdasco in Dubai final

2017-03-03 23:58

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok centre to dedicate match to late mother 21 Proteas offered CSA contracts Classy Chiefs beat 14-man Blues Fleck resisted picking Scotland's Jones Sharks: SA Rugby acted too slow to keep Reinach
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 2 picks and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 