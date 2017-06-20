NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Murray v Thompson after Bedene withdrawal

2017-06-20 14:24
Andy Murray (Getty)
Related Links

London - Top seed and world No 1 Andy Murray will have a new opponent for the opening match of his title defence at the Queen's Club Championship on Tuesday after fellow Briton Aljaz Bedene withdrew with a wrist injury. 

Lucky loser Jordan Thompson of Australia will replace him in the third match on centre-court. 

Thompson, 23, who is ranked 90th in the world, reached the final of the Surbiton challenger event last week. He and Murray have never previously met. 

British media reported that Murray will donate his winnings from the tournament - which could amount to almost $443 520.00 - to a fund helping victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in which more than 75 people have died. 

The tower block is only a few kilometres away from the Queen's Club in West London.


NEXT ON SPORT24X

Azarenka relishing future 'battle of mums'

2017-06-20 13:13

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
2 South African owners for T20 Global League Jaco Kriel set for Bok return Lions put Chiefs to the sword Bakkies: Franco Mostert is SA's No 1 lock Window closing on Habana’s Test career?
2 South African owners for T20 Global League T20 Global League to stop player drain? Wunderkind Juarno to bolster Stormers 5 talking points: Boks v France, 2nd Test US Open champion Koepka breaks into world's top 10

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 