Murray v Thompson after Bedene withdrawal

London - Top seed and world No 1 Andy Murray will have a new opponent
for the opening match of his title defence at the Queen's Club Championship on
Tuesday after fellow Briton Aljaz Bedene withdrew with a wrist injury.
Lucky loser Jordan Thompson of Australia will replace him in
the third match on centre-court.
Thompson, 23, who is ranked 90th in the world, reached the
final of the Surbiton challenger event last week. He and Murray have never
previously met.
British media reported that Murray will donate his winnings
from the tournament - which could amount to almost $443
520.00 - to a fund helping victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in which more
than 75 people have died.
The tower block is only a few kilometres away from the
Queen's Club in West London.