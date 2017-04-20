NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Murray knocked out of Monte Carlo

2017-04-20 14:04
Andy Murray (Getty)
Related Links

Monte Carlo - Andy Murray surrendered a 4-0 lead in the decisive third set on his way to defeat at the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday as the world No 1's 2017 season hit another setback.

Murray suffered a shock third-round loss to Spain's 15th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in more than two and a half hours.

Ramos-Vinolas toppled the Scottish top seed on his second match point to progress to the quarter-finals on the Monaco clay for the first time at the French Open warm-up event.

Murray, a three-time Monte Carlo semi-finalist, raced away with the first set, before Ramos-Vinolas found his feet to level the score, then neutralised a 4-0 Murray lead in the third set.

Ramos-Vinolas then edged ahead, with Murray saving a match point in the final game but the reigning Wimbledon and Olympic champion missed on a drop shot to hand a shock win to his opponent.

Murray had returned from a month out with an elbow injury to launch his clay court season with a gruelling 7-5, 7-5 defeat of Gilles Muller in Wednesday's second round tie.

The 29-year-old was making his first ATP appearance since a second-round loss to Vasek Pospisil at Indian Wells on March 12.

His quest for a first Monte Carlo title goes on, one of only two Masters 1000 events he has never won.

Victory for Vinolas-Ramos marked the first time the 29-year-old from Barcelona, who reached last year's French Open quarter-finals, had got the better of a world number one.


Read more on:    monte carlo masters  |  andy murray  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Nadal 'among favourites' for French Open

2017-04-20 10:07

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Serena Williams announces pregnancy Brendan Venter hits out at rugby agents Super Rugby: Weekend teams Serfontein: Decision to leave was personal What Serfontein's departure means for Boks
British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser Jaco Kriel off the hook Joshua to Fury: shut up and get in the ring

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane weighs in on Springbok captaincy debate
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 