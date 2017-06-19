NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Murray hits back at McEnroe claim

2017-06-19 09:55
Andy Murray (Getty)
Related Links

London - Andy Murray has slammed John McEnroe's claim the world number one should be seen as "a distant fourth" behind old rivals Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Murray begins his Wimbledon preparations this week as he defends his title in the grass-court tournament at Queen's Club and American legend McEnroe may have given the Scot a little extra motivation with his criticism. 

Although Wimbledon champion Murray remains top of the rankings, the 30-year-old has struggled this year, while Nadal and Federer have enjoyed unexpected revivals. 

At Wimbledon, Federer will be hoping to clinch a 19th Grand Slam, while Nadal and Djokovic are gunning for their 16th and 13th respectively. 

McEnroe told the Sunday Times that Murray, who has won three major titles, can't be ranked on the same level as his 'Big Four' rivals. 

But while the Scot admits that rings true for their whole careers, he pointed to his record at the Olympics, where he has won two singles gold medals, as evidence to the contrary. 

"For me, it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks. I'm very proud of the Olympic medals, they mean a lot to me," Murray said at Queen's Club on Sunday. 

"Within tennis, a lot of people just go 'oh that guy was a better player because he won more Grand Slams than that one or that woman was better because she won more Grand Slams'. 

"If that's the case then what is the point in all of us being here today? Why is everyone here covering this event? There are other tournaments outside the slams as well. 

"If you look at the titles and everything those guys have won, I can't compare myself to them. 

"There's maybe one or two things that I have done that they won't have but for the most part I would have been fourth. 

"But it's not true of the last year because I'm ranked number one in the world. I've been better than them for the last 12 months, that's how the ranking systems work." 

Murray also stood by his recent claim that he may only have two or three more years left challenging for major honours, despite Federer winning the Australian Open aged 35 in January. 

"It's really hard, it's always tough to stay at the top of any sport," Murray said. 

"I hope I stay at the top of the game for five, six, seven years but I think just because Roger's done it doesn't mean that's going to happen to everyone. 

"Right now, I feel good, but we'll have to see how I am." 

Murray will face British number four Aljaz Bedene at Queen's on Tuesday as he looks to hold onto the title he won for a record fifth time last year.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Azarenka ready for 'new part of career'

2017-06-19 09:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett lauds 'outstanding' Boks 5 talking points: Boks v France, 2nd Test Springboks and 'monstrous' Kolisi hailed by media Bok ratings: It’s sizzling Siya! Springbok duo issued with warnings
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 