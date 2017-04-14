NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Murray: Federer capable of winning French Open

2017-04-14 14:21
Roger Federer (AP)
Cape Town -  World No 1 Andy Murray feels it would be a mistake to write off the chances of Roger Federer at this year’s French Open, despite the Swiss missing much of the clay court season.

Federer, 35, has had a remarkable 2017 season so far by winning the Australian Open and then the Masters 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Miami - having spent six months on the sidelines recovering from injury in 2016.

After winning the Miami title in early April, the 18-time Grand Slam winner said he would not be playing in any of the upcoming European clay court tournaments but would be playing in the French Open at Roland Garros.

In an interview carried by Tennis World USA website, Murray said the Swiss superstar could definitely be competitive at the French Open.  

"If he plays like he did in the beginning of the season, he can definitely win," said the Scot.

"It won't be easy for him to play a Grand Slam event without playing any match on that surface, but he already showed in Australia that he feels comfortable also without playing too many matches. We will see..."

Federer won the French Open in 2009, when he beat Sweden's Robin Soderling in straight sets in the final.

Sharapova slams ITF for lack of doping warning

