ATP Tour

Murray atop ATP rankings

2017-01-09 14:12
Andy Murray (Getty)
Paris - Andy Murray remained atop the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, with Doha winner Novak Djokovic in second.

France's Gael Monfils, without even playing, jumped one place to equalise his best ever rank.

Monfils benefited from Croat Marian Cilic's second-round defeat in the Chennai Open.

Recent tournament winners Roberto Bautista of Spain and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov both go up, to 13 and 15th respectively.

ATP rankings as of January 9

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 12560 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11780

3. Milos Raonic (CAN) 5290

4. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5155

5. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 5010

6. Gael Monfils (FRA) 3625 (+1)

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3605 (-1)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3415

9. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3195

10. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 3060

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2750

12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2595

13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2510 (+1)

14. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2460 (-1)

15. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2195 (+2)

16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2131(-1)

17. Roger Federer (SUI) 1980 (-1)

18. Richard Gasquet (FRA) 1885

19. John Isner (USA) 1850

20. Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 1795

Read more on:    atp  |  andy murray  |  tennis
