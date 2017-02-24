NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Monfils, Tsonga into Open 13 quarters

2017-02-24 07:36
Gael Monfils (Getty)
Marseille - Top-seeded Gael Monfils and No 2 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Open 13 on Thursday.

Monfils beat Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine 6-1, 6-4 in less than an hour, and the Frenchman next faces countryman Richard Gasquet, who is seeded sixth.

Tsonga, who won the World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam last weekend for his 13th career title, downed Illya Marchenko of Ukraine 6-3, 6-3.

Tsonga had nine aces and saved six break points, breaking his opponent's serve three times. Tsonga faces Gilles Simon in another all-French last-eight match.

Russian Daniil Medvedev advanced after beating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3), and will face fourth-seeded Lucas Pouille of France in the quarters.

Qualifier Norbert Gombos of Slovakia won against Nicolas Mahut 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (5) and plays defending champion Nick Kyrgios of Australia on Friday.

Read more on:    open 13  |  gael monfils  |  tennis
