ATP Tour

Lopez upsets Berdych, Zverev stops Haas in Stuttgart

2017-06-16 19:27
Tommy Haas (AFP)
Stuttgart - Feliciano Lopez upset Tomas Berdych 6-7 (7/4), 6-3, 6-4 and Mischa Zverev ended veteran Tommy Haas' participation in the Stuttgart Open quarter-finals on Friday.

Lopez saved all nine break points he faced against the third-seeded Berdych.

Zverev defeated Haas 6-4, 6-4 for a semi-final against Lopez.

The 39-year-old Haas, who defeated Roger Federer in the second round on Wednesday, was playing for the last time at the grass-court tournament.

Zverev says, "I'm a bit sorry, especially because I could always hear his daughter, who shouted, 'Come on, Daddy!' They're special moments. He's a champion."

Also, the fourth-seeded Lucas Pouille defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Pouille next faces Benoit Paire or Jerzy Janowicz in the other semi-final.

Results from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Mischa Zverev (GER x6) bt Tommy Haas (GER) 6-4, 6-4

Feliciano Lopez (ESP) bt Tomas Berdych (CZE x3) 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-4

Lucas Pouille (FRA x4) bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Benot Paire (FRA) bt Jerzy Janowicz (POL) 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)

