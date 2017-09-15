Lloyd Harris hits back to level Davis Cup tie

Aarhus - After South Africa suffered defeat in the opening rubber, Lloyd Harris
staged a gallant fightback to defeat Denmark's No 2 Benjamin Hannestad
7-6 (4) 6-0 7-5 in their Group II Euro/Africa third-round showdown at
the Ceres Park & Arena, Aarhus, Denmark, on Friday.
Harris,
the SA No 1, came out all guns blazing at the start to streak ahead 2-0
but Hannestad hung in tenaciously to reclaim a break
later on.
As the set wore on, they matched each other blow for blow
before a tiebreak was needed to separate the two.
Hannestad started out strong enough initially but Harris stepped up a gear and blew him away 7-4 to clinch the first set.
It
was one-way traffic in the next set as Harris peppered Hannestad with a
steady stream of winners on either side of the court and that
allowed him to move along to a commanding 7-6 (4) 6-0 lead.
Hannestad
was able to shake off the setback and fought hard to save the match in
the third set, until he buckled under pressure in the
12th game when he dropped serve to hand Harris a 7-6 (4) 6-0 7-5 win.
Apart
from Harris' booming serve which produced four aces, Hannestad had
difficulty with return of serve.
As a result, Harris bagged
a 69 percent first serve points haul and that provided the platform for
the victory which lifted the spirits in the SA camp considerably at
the end of the day.
By and large, he gave himself a chance to play the way he wanted to by reeling off winners in the big points.
The only doubles rubber will be played on Saturday, starting at 13:00 (SA time).
Order of Play/Results
Friday, 15 September (15h00) DEN and RSA levels 1-1
1-Frederik Nielson (DEN) bt 2-Nik Scholtz (RSA) 6-4 6-2 6-3
Followed by
1-Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt 2-Benjamin Hannestad (DEN) 7-6(4) 6-0 7-5
Saturday, 16 September 2017 (13h00)
Thomas Kromann/Frederik Nielsen (DEN) vs Raven Klaasen/Ruan Roelofse (RSA)
Sunday, 17 September (12h00)
1-Frederik Nielson (DEN) vs 1-Lloyd Harris (RSA)
Followed by
2-Benjamin Hannestad (DEN) vs 2-Nik Scholtz (RSA)