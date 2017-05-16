NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Kyrgios withdraws from Italian Open

2017-05-16 14:21
Nick Kyrgios (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Rome - Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Italian Open with a hip injury.

Tournament organisers made the announcement on Tuesday, shortly before the 18th-ranked Australian was to face Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Kyrgios will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine, who lost in the final round of qualifying.

Kyrgios also withdrew from the doubles tournament at the Foro Italico, where he was to pair with Fabio Fognini of Italy.

The announcement comes less than two weeks before the French Open.

Kyrgios practiced at the Foro Italico on Monday.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  italian open  |  nick kyrgios  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Argentina's Juan Monaco retires from tennis

2017-05-16 13:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kings quartet invited to Bok training camp Fleck to turn to familiar face at No 10? Ex-Bok finds peace after career-ending injury Qualifications of Frik du Preez's saviour questioned Sehwag: Everyone can learn from Amla
Carr: We're closing the gap on Kiwi sides ESPN anchor had on-air miscarriage Dale Steyn's quest for record stalls Bulls lock banned for 4 weeks 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks' 2019 RWC pool draw
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 