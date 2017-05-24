Kyrgios suffers early exit in Lyon

Lyon - Nick Kyrgios suffered a setback in his preparations
for the French Open when he was sent packing from the Lyon Open by qualifier
Nicolas Kicker on Tuesday.
The volatile Australian, who withdrew from the Italian Open
due to a hip injury earlier this month and is struggling to regain fitness for
the second grand slam of the season, went out 2-6 6-4 6-2 to world number 94
Kicker.
Fourth seed Kyrgios, who was awarded a bye in the first
round, served six aces to clinch the first set but after losing a close-fought
second, committed four double faults in the third set to smooth Kicker's path
to the next round.