Kyrgios out of Estoril after grandfather's death

Estoril - Australia's Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Estoril
clay-court tournament on Friday following the death of his grandfather, the
world number 16 announced on Twitter.
Kyrgios, who was due to be top seed at the Portuguese event
starting on Monday, said he was heading home to attend the funeral of his
grandfather Christos Kyrgios who lost his battle against cancer.
"I have unfortunately withdrawn from the Estoril Open
to go back to Australia and attend my grandfather's funeral," said the
controversial 22-year-old.
"The decision was a hard one but my family is very
important to me and I feel the need to be around my loved ones at this time as
well as pay my respects to my 'Papou' who I loved very much."