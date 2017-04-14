NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Kyrgios misses Monte Carlo Masters

2017-04-14 18:50
Nick Kyrgios (Gallo Images)
Paris - Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios on Friday joined Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori in announcing he will skip the Monte Carlo Masters, the first top-level European clay court event of the season.

The world number 15 explained he had opted to start his build-up to the French Open by playing in Estoril from May 1 instead.

"Unfortunately I won't be competing in Monaco as planned. I'm working hard to be ready for Estoril which will be my first clay court event," the world number 15 said on his Twitter account.

The 21-year-old Kyrgios joins Federer, Japanese star Nishikori, Milos Raonic of Canada and French duo Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet in sitting out the Monte Carlo Masters, which starts on Monday.

