ATP Tour

Kyrgios laughs off apologising to fan

2017-03-02 21:25
Nick Kyrgios (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Nick Kyrgios has laughed off reports calling him to apologise to fans after he swore at them during at ATP match in Mexico.

Tennis' bad boy told a group of Israeli fans to "shut the f--k up" at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco earlier this week.

The incident led to what looked like a heated exchanged between his opponent Dudi Sela of Israel after the match, in which an official intervened.

The press found the fan after the match - 19-year-old Isaac Cherem - who was shaken by the incident and said he wanted the Australian to apologise.

"It wasn't like we were talking in the points or when Kyrgios was serving... it was only cheering in between the points," the 19-year-old told Fairfax Media.

"He doesn't have the right to tell anything to the crowd. We weren't insulting him in any way... I want him to apologise."

In response to a report from an Australian broadcaster, Kyrgios tweeted 'Lol Man up'.

The incident is the latest in a series of misbehaviours from the Queensland native, who has been fined twice by the ATP and served a ban.

The 21-year-old faces world number two Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the tournament later this week.

