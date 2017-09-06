NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Kyrgios included for Australia Davis Cup semi

2017-09-06 07:42
Nick Kyrgios (Gallo Images)
Sydney - World number 17 Nick Kyrgios was on Wednesday named in Australia's team to face Belgium in their Davis Cup semi-final, despite crashing out of the US Open with a right shoulder injury.

The combustible 22-year-old's availability was under a cloud after his first round exit at Flushing Meadow, but captain Lleyton Hewitt included him along with Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jordan Thompson and John Peers. 

The tie, in Brussels from September 15 to 17, will be played on indoor clay. 

"We've been working towards this moment all year, and the whole team has made Davis Cup a priority in their schedules," said Hewitt. 

"They've all had it at the back of their minds and we are so close now." 

Kokkinakis returns to Davis Cup duty after a frustrating 18 months out of the game due to injury, replacing Sam Groth who featured in their quarter-final win over the United States. 

"Thanasi has always shown commitment to the Davis Cup team and his performances in 2017 speak for themselves," Hewitt said. 

Since being back on tour, Kokkinakis has risen steadily in the rankings, posting big wins over top 20 players including Milos Raonic and Tomas Berdych, while reaching his first singles final at Los Cabos.

Australia last reached a Davis Cup final in 2003 when Hewitt, Mark Philippoussis, Todd Woodbridge, Wayne Arthurs and captain John Fitzgerald defeated Spain 3-1 on grass at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. 

A win over Belgium would see them host the Davis Cup final at home in late November against the winner of France and Serbia.

Read more on:    davis cup  |  nick kyrgios  |  tennis
