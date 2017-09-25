NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Kyrgios denies kneeling in protest against Trump

2017-09-25 10:10
Nick Kyrgios (Gallo Images)
Prague - Controversial Australian star Nick Kyrgios denied on Sunday that his kneeling down gesture before his Laver Cup clash against Roger Federer was part of similar protests against US President Donald Trump. 

A picture of the 22-year-old kneeling just before the start of the warm-up in Prague went viral on Twitter with many on social media assuming it was in support of American football players protesting racial inequality.

Trump said he wants players who kneel during the US national anthem to be fired.

"I'm doing that before most matches just to remember, you know, the two most important people that have passed away," said world number 20 Kyrgios in reference to his late grandmother and grandfather.

"I just take a knee to remember those before I go out there and play."

And, prompted whether it had anything to do with the Trump protest, he offered a puzzled look: "Fuck, no. Serious?"

Read more on:    atp tour  |  nick kyrgios  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Federer leads Europe to maiden Laver Cup title

2017-09-24 20:31

Video Highlights
Sport Talk
Breaking News
