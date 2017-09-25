Kyrgios denies kneeling in protest against Trump

Prague - Controversial Australian star Nick Kyrgios denied on
Sunday that his kneeling down gesture before his Laver Cup clash against Roger
Federer was part of similar protests against US President Donald Trump.
A picture of the 22-year-old kneeling just before the start
of the warm-up in Prague went viral on Twitter with many on social media
assuming it was in support of American football players protesting racial
inequality.
Trump said he wants players who kneel during the US national
anthem to be fired.
"I'm doing that before most matches just to remember,
you know, the two most important people that have passed away," said world
number 20 Kyrgios in reference to his late grandmother and grandfather.
"I just take a knee to remember those before I go out
there and play."
And, prompted whether it had anything to do with the Trump
protest, he offered a puzzled look: "Fuck, no. Serious?"