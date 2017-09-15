Kyrgios brushes off Tomic comparison

Sydney - Nick Kyrgios has rejected any comparisons with Bernard Tomic after declaring that he’s in a different category to his fellow Australian.

Tomic has dropped out of the world’s top 140 players for the first time in six years after a miserable 2017 which has seen him knocked out in the first round of each of the Grand Slams.

The 24-year-old was fined for his comments after his Wimbledon elimination, when he claimed he was “bored” with the tournament and was faking an injury.

Kyrgios has had his fair share of off-the-field issues himself, but as he prepares to lead Australia into their Davis Cup encounter in Belgium, the 22-year-old believes Tomic has even bigger problems to address.

"Bernie has lost his way. We were pretty good mates when I was younger,” said Kyrgios.

"I obviously didn't know the tennis tour too well back then and we were guys of similar age, representing the same country, on the road at many of the same tournaments.

"But a lot has changed since then. He needs to figure out what he wants to do. I can't relate to anything he says anymore.

"He says one thing and he does the other. And he contradicts himself all the time.

"He says tennis doesn't make him happy, that he doesn't really like the game, yet he says the only thing that will really make him happy is winning a grand slam. It doesn't make sense at all."