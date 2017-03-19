Klaasen, Ram land Indian Wells title

Indian Wells - Rajeev Ram gave himself the best possible 33rd birthday
present on Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open,
teaming with Raven Klaasen to
defeat eighth seeds Lukasz Kubot
and Marcelo Melo
6-7 (7/1), 6-4, 10-8 to take the doubles title in Indian Wells.
The victory gives South
Africa’s Klaasen and American Ram their first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title
as a team. It's the first Masters 1000 title for Ram and second for Klaasen,
who previously won Shanghai in 2015 with Melo. This is Klaasen/Ram's fifth
title as a team and second of 2017, having also prevailed last month in Delray
Beach.
Four of their five matches
this fortnight went to a Match Tiebreak. Klaasen/Ram also have the unique
distinction of recording back-to-back wins in this tournament over Rafael Nadal
(with Bernard Tomic) and Novak Djokovic
(with Viktor Troicki) in their second round and quarter-final matches.
“When you think of one to
win and how to win it, this is about as good as it gets. To play two legends of
the game that are still playing, Nadal and Djokovic, and then to go all the way
to finish the trophy out is something that I will cherish for a long time,” said
Klaasen. “We thought that we were playing well enough to win it, but it's still
very difficult, specifically this tournament, to go all the way given the
amount of good players in the draw.”
The first set saw five of
the 12 games go to a deciding point, but there were no breaks of serve going
into the tie-break. Kubot proved to be the star player in the crucial stages of
the set, helping land an early mini-break on Klaasen’s serve and then hitting a
return winner off Ram’s first-serve to give his team a 5-1 lead. A strong first
serve from Kubot on their first set point gave the eighth seeds a commanding
lead.
It appeared that Kubot/Melo
would storm to the title after a volley error from Klaasen gave them the first
break of the match to lead 2-1 in the second set. However, nerves from Kubot
saw the Polish player hit a double fault down break point to gift the lead back
and even the set at 4-4. Two games later, a forehand return winner from Klaasen
on set point levelled the match at one set each.
The Match Tie-break proved
to be a nervy affair, with both teams recognising the importance of the
occasion. Little separated the two pairs throughout, but a big return of serve
from Klaasen on match point at 9/8 guided them to the title after one hour and
46 minutes.
“I think everybody's goal,
whether singles or doubles, is to make it to the ATP World Tour Finals at the
end of the year. A title like this definitely puts us in good position to at
least try to do that,” said Ram. “I think it's good validation for what we're
doing. We are trying to improve all the time. And when you see results that
back up the work you have done, it really makes it motivating to keep going and
keep trying to continue to get better.” Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram (ATP World Tour)