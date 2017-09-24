NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

Italian 'bad boy' Fognini ousted by Dzumhur

2017-09-24 20:36
Fabio Fognini (AP)
Related Links

Saint Petersburg - Damir Dzumhur battled back from a set down to beat Italian third seed Fabio Fognini in St Petersburg on Sunday and become the first Bosnian to win an ATP Tour title.

The 25-year-old Dzumhur prevailed 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 to chalk up his first win over Fognini in their third meeting.

"I was very nervous in the first set and couldn't find my game, while Fabio played good," Dzumhur said.

"But I tried to stay in the game and that helped me to take the second set. In the deciding set I found my rhythm and played well while Fabio went down. Overall it was a great day for me."

Fiery Italian Fognini, who was playing his first tournament since being kicked out of the US Open for launching into a sexist tirade against a female umpire, broke twice to take the opening set in 42 minutes.

But Dzumhur forced a decider before cruising through the third set as 2012 runner-up Fognini wilted.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  fabio fognini  |  damir dzumhur  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

German Gojowczyk wins first ATP title

2017-09-24 18:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Side Entry: All Blacks fixation stifles our rugby Kings' PRO14 nightmare continues Why the Singapore crash was Verstappen's fault Boks, don’t go into panic mode Sharks sink Bulls at wet Kings Park
Federer leads Europe to maiden Laver Cup title WRAP: PRO14 - Week 4 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 11 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 